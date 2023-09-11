Injury scare for Pakistan! Haris Rauf misses IND vs PAK reserve day action

IMAGE: After Haris Rauf picked up a muscle strain, the team rested the star bowler as a precaution with the World Cup less than a month away. Photograph: PCB/X

With the ODI World Cup less than a month away teams are wary of injury threats. And on Monday, the Pakistan team suffered a big blow to its enviable pace attack.

Prior to the start of the India vs Pakistan’s Super 4 match, the Pakistan team announced that star bowler Haris Rauf will not take to the field on the reserve day. While the match got underway after another rain delay, the star pacer was missing from action.

The team confirmed that Rauf had picked up a suspected side strain, though the extent of the injury is still unknown.

But with the showpiece event next month, the management would not risk playing their star bowler, even if it’s just a precaution.

In an official statement, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said, “Fast bowler Haris Rauf will not be bowling any further in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India as a precautionary measure.

“He felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday and was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear. He remains under the observation of the team’s medical panel,” read PCB’s statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel, speaking during the match, said, “He (Rauf) started feeling his oblique muscle last night. He had a scan and it revealed some inflammation. With the World Cup around the corner, it is precautionary and we’ll have to use the other boys to fill the overs.

“About yesterday’s bowling, I felt that we weren’t on the money from the get-go, and that’s why we were hit for a few runs,” added Morkel.

The ODI World Cup is set to get underway in India from October 5th. Pakistan will play their opener on October 6th when they take on Netherlands in Hyderabad.