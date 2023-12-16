Injury blow: Is Shubha Satheesh out of Australia Test?

IMAGE: Shubha Satheesh is doubtful for India’s one-off Test against Australia. Photograph: BCCI

India Women batter Shubha Satheesh has suffered both fracture and dislocation to her finger, informed captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday, which has made her a doubtful starter for the Test match against Australia to be played next week.

Shubha did not bat in India's second innings on Friday due to a broken finger nor take the field on Saturday in the one-off Test against England, which India won by 347 runs.

India will face Australia in another one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium from December 21 to 24.

The BCCI informed before the start of the play on the third day that Shubha, who played her maiden game for India across formats, will take no further part in the Test.

The Board did not provide any details as to when and how Shubha suffered the injury, though she had warmed up ahead of the second day's play on Friday. But the 24-year-old did not take the field on that day and was seen sitting in the dugout with her fingers strapped.

After India completed their world-record 347-run win over England on Saturday, skipper Kaur informed that Shubha had suffered both fracture and dislocation to her finger.

“Our medical team will give you an update on that. She was not able to bat in the second innings. She had a fracture and suffered (a) dislocation — both together,” Kaur told the media during the press conference.

Shubha suffered the injury before play began on the second day (Friday) of the Test.

“Yesterday (Day Two) when we were warming up she got injured,” Kaur said.

Shubha, who top-scored for India in the first innings with 69 off 76 balls became the 12th player from the country to make a fifty on debut in women's Tests.

She added 115 runs for the third wicket with fellow debutant Jemimah Rodrigues, which is now the second highest ever partnership in Tests for India.