Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Wood out of IPL 2022

Injured Wood out of IPL 2022

Source: PTI
March 18, 2022 15:00 IST
Engand pacer Mark Wood was bought for 7.5 crore by Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL auctions last month

IMAGE: Engand pacer Mark Wood was bought for 7.5 crore by Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL auctions last month. Photograph: BCCI

England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL with an elbow injury.

A report in ESPNCricinfo stated that Wood will not represent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL beginning March 26 after picking up a right elbow injury during the first Test against the West Indies last week.

 

New entrants Super Giants had paid Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL auction last month.

Wood could only bowl 17 overs in the game against West Indies in North Sound.

The Super Giants will be led by K L Rahul and coached by Andy Flower.

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

