News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Stokes still hopes to play in fifth Test: Anderson

Injured Stokes still hopes to play in fifth Test: Anderson

January 10, 2022 12:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ben Stokes was treated for tightness in his left side just before lunch on the second day of the fourth Test and has had a scan to determine the seriousness of the injury.. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

All-rounder Ben Stokes hopes to be fit enough for the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia despite suffering a side strain while bowling in Sydney, England team mate James Anderson said.

 

Stokes was treated for tightness in his left side just before lunch on the second day of the fourth Test and has had a scan to determine the seriousness of the injury.

While Stokes did not bowl in the second innings, he chipped in with the bat, scoring 60 runs as England held on for a draw.

"He's already saying that it feels a bit better," Anderson told the BBC on Sunday.

"He's still got his sights on playing that fifth Test."

Anderson added that Stokes' willingness to play through the pain showed how committed he is to the team.

"It shows what playing for this team means to him," Anderson said.

"Even though we're 3-0 down. It would be very easy for him to say 'I've pulled my side, I'll go home and get it sorted'.

"If you've never pulled your side, you don't know what pain like that is like. Every breath, you feel it. There are certain movements that are really painful."

The fifth Test will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart between January 14-18. Australia lead the five-match series 3-0.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tough to drop in-form Khawaja, says Cummins
Tough to drop in-form Khawaja, says Cummins
'Strict bio-bubbles for players needs to be abolished'
'Strict bio-bubbles for players needs to be abolished'
Form temporary, class permanent: Pujara slams critics
Form temporary, class permanent: Pujara slams critics
Sania, Izhaan And The Kangaroo
Sania, Izhaan And The Kangaroo
SC agrees to hear PIL on Haridwar hate speech
SC agrees to hear PIL on Haridwar hate speech
Sindhu eyes missing CWG, Asian Games titles in 2022
Sindhu eyes missing CWG, Asian Games titles in 2022
1.79 lakh fresh Covid cases, 146 deaths in India
1.79 lakh fresh Covid cases, 146 deaths in India

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Saved by the bail, Stokes gets lucky at SCG

Saved by the bail, Stokes gets lucky at SCG

England hold on in thrilling finish for Ashes draw

England hold on in thrilling finish for Ashes draw

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances