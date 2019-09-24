News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Bumrah ruled out of South Africa Tests

Injured Bumrah ruled out of South Africa Tests

September 24, 2019 16:55 IST

'The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening.'

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the upcoming three-Test series against South Africa with a minor stress fracture in his lower back.

 

"Team India fast bowler Mr. Jasprit Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been ruled out of the upcoming Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa. The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI said in a media release on Tuesday.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Umesh Yadav as Bumrah's replacement for the three-match series, starting with the first match in Visakhapatnam, from October 2.

India's squad for Test series vs South Africa: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Dhoni needs to decide when he wants to go out: Yuvraj

Dhoni needs to decide when he wants to go out: Yuvraj

You are an inspiration: Rohit to teen climate activist

You are an inspiration: Rohit to teen climate activist

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
         