Injured Bumrah ruled out of South Africa Tests

September 24, 2019 16:55 IST

'The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening.'

IMAGE: India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the upcoming three-Test series against South Africa with a minor stress fracture in his lower back.

"Team India fast bowler Mr. Jasprit Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been ruled out of the upcoming Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa. The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI said in a media release on Tuesday.



The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Umesh Yadav as Bumrah's replacement for the three-match series, starting with the first match in Visakhapatnam, from October 2.



India's squad for Test series vs South Africa: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.



