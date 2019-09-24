Injured Bumrah ruled out of South Africa Tests

'The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening.'
India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the upcoming three-Test series against South Africa with a minor stress fracture in his lower back.
"Team India fast bowler Mr. Jasprit Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been ruled out of the upcoming Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa. The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI said in a media release on Tuesday.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Umesh Yadav as Bumrah's replacement for the three-match series, starting with the first match in Visakhapatnam, from October 2.
India's squad for Test series vs South Africa: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.
More from rediff