News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's T20I clash with Ireland confirmed for August

India's T20I clash with Ireland confirmed for August

June 27, 2023 23:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

India is scheduled to tour Ireland in August for a three-match T20I series. The series will take place immediately after the conclusion of the all-format series against West Indies.

According to an ICC release, the T20I series is set to start on August 18 and conclude on August 23.

 

Warren Deutrom, the CEO of Cricket Ireland, expressed his delight in welcoming the Indian national team for the second time in a little over two years. 

"We’re delighted to welcome India Men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months," Deutrom said in a statement.

"We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion."

"Our sincere thanks to the BCCI, first, for their continued inclusion of Ireland in the Indian team’s busy itinerary and also for working with us to ensure as fan-friendly a schedule a possible – having matches on a Friday and Sunday will hopefully maximise availability of fans."

During India's previous tour of Ireland, they played a two-match T20I series, winning both matches.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has not yet officially confirmed the dates for the upcoming tour. According to the ICC, the T20Is will be played on August 18, 20, and 23, all taking place in Malahide.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni's khichdi diet led India to World Cup glory!
Dhoni's khichdi diet led India to World Cup glory!
Win the World Cup for Virat Kohli: Sehwag
Win the World Cup for Virat Kohli: Sehwag
2023 World Cup: ICC rejects Pakistan's request!
2023 World Cup: ICC rejects Pakistan's request!
Ben Stokes reacts to cricket's discrimination crisis
Ben Stokes reacts to cricket's discrimination crisis
Mamata injured as chopper makes emergency landing
Mamata injured as chopper makes emergency landing
Tempers flare in SAFF: India coach sees red again
Tempers flare in SAFF: India coach sees red again
CAG to audit reconstruction of Kejriwal's home
CAG to audit reconstruction of Kejriwal's home

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

India's exhausting ODI World Cup journey revealed!

India's exhausting ODI World Cup journey revealed!

Major centres stunned as ODI WC ignites controversy

Major centres stunned as ODI WC ignites controversy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances