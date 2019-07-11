India's shock loss claims life of cricket fan in Bengal

July 11, 2019 20:20 IST

IMAGE: A dejected Indian fan at Old Trafford on Wednesday after India were beaten by New Zealand in the World Cup first semi-final. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

India's shock defeat against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday claimed the life of a sports enthusiast in West Bengal, while another tried to commit suicide in Odisha.



Unable to bear Mahendra Singh Dhoni's run out at a crucial juncture in the game, Srikant Maity apparently suffered a heart attack and died, police said on Thursday.

Maity, 33, owner of a cycle repairing shop at Sekenderpur in West Bengal's Hooghly district, fell unconscious immediately after watching the former India captain's dismissal. Dhoni's exit was the turning point of the crucial match, which Maity was watching on his mobile phone at his shop.



He collapsed in a severe shock and lost consciousness, police said quoting villagers.



The villagers rushed him to Khanakul Rural Hospital where the doctors declared him 'brought dead'.



Two-time champions India made a shock exit from the World Cup after failing to chase a modest target of 240 following a top-order batting collapse.



The defeat also led to a 25-year-old man attempting suicide in Odisha's Kalahandi district by consuming poison on Thursday.



The man, who was identified as Sambaru Bhoi of Singhbhadi village, watched the match on television along with his friends on Wednesday evening.



Bhoi was confident that India would win and had even argued with his friends about it, said Odisha police quoting the man's parents.



Bhoi was reportedly depressed at the outcome of the match. He left his home in the early hours and consumed poison in an agricultural field.



He was rushed to Dharamgarh Sub-divisional Hospital by his family and later shifted to the district hospital at Bhawanipatna.



Bhoi is under treatment at the district hospital and according to doctors his condition is now stable.