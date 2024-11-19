News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » India's confidence shattered? Aussies eye series win

India's confidence shattered? Aussies eye series win

Source: PTI
November 19, 2024 18:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: India are heading into the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series, starting in Perth on Friday, following their whitewash at home. Photograph: BCCI/X

A shattering defeat to New Zealand on home soil would have caused a "little bit of damage" to India's confidence but Australia will not make the mistake of underestimating the visitors, said charismatic batter Marnus Labuschagne in Perth on Tuesday.

The world No. 2 India are heading into the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series, starting in Perth on Friday, following their whitewash at home, which ended their 12-year unbeaten run in their own backyard.

Australia's middle-order mainstay Labuschagne believes the loss to the Kiwis would have dented India's confidence.

 

"It's really hard to judge. They played in completely different conditions — spinning conditions — but having India come here off the back of a loss at home is something that's never happened before (in my career)," Labuschagne told the media.

"I think that is a good thing in terms of... they are probably a little bit lower on confidence, not coming off a Test victory, losing to New Zealand 3-0. I think that's going to do a little bit of damage to their confidence."

However, Labuschagne insisted that Australia, who have lost each of their last four series to India both home and away, will have to guard against complacency.

"They're a quality line-up and they're one of the best teams in the world. So you can never underestimate a team like that," he said.

India staged an incredible comeback on their last Australia tour in 2020-21 to win 2-1, despite the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli and injuries to several other frontline players along the way.

"That's what happened in 2021 — the likes of (T) Natarajan played, (Mohammad) Siraj got his first crack in Australia, Washington Sundar played," Labuschagne recalled.

"They had all these guys that were probably a little bit new — Shubman (Gill) played those couple of games (in the 2020-21 series) – so there were new faces around," he added.

With India set to take the field without regular captain Rohit Sharma and No. 3 batter Gill in the first Test at the Optus Stadium here, Labuschagne said India have enough talent in their ranks to meet all challenges.

"They're a quality line-up and they've showed that over a period of time. You can't ever underestimate the depth of Indian cricket," he said.

"Anyone that's gets the opportunity to play for India have had to do a lot of hard work and find their way into that side... to actually play for a team like that, you have to be a very good player," Labuschagne added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Bumrah creeps in like a cat burglar!'
'Bumrah creeps in like a cat burglar!'
'Body Bashing': How Aussie pacers can rattle Kohli
'Body Bashing': How Aussie pacers can rattle Kohli
'Jaiswal will entertain; he will love these pitches'
'Jaiswal will entertain; he will love these pitches'
High drama as BJP leader accused of 'buying' votes
High drama as BJP leader accused of 'buying' votes
Dune: Prophecy Review
Dune: Prophecy Review
Why Australia should leave Virat Kohli alone
Why Australia should leave Virat Kohli alone
Main accused in Deoband blasts arrested after 31 yrs
Main accused in Deoband blasts arrested after 31 yrs

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
IPL Auction: Watch Out For These Stars!
IPL Auction: Watch Out For These Stars!
Why Australia should leave Virat Kohli alone
Why Australia should leave Virat Kohli alone

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances