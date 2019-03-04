India women lose fourth straight T20I

March 04, 2019 15:25 IST

IMAGE: England's players celebrate the fall of an Indian wicket during the first T20 cricket International match, in Guwahati on Monday. Photograph: PTI

Smriti Mandhana had a forgettable captaincy debut as India suffered a crushing 41-run loss to England in the first T20I in the three-match series in Guwahati on Monday.

Chasing 161 for victory, India staggered to 119 for six after Tammy Beaumont (62 off 57) and skipper Heather Knight (40 off 20) steered England to 160 for four in 20 overs.

The loss, India's fourth in a row in the shortest format, showed the W V Raman-coached side has a lot of work to do before the T20 World Cup in Australia early next year.

India lost all their T20s in New Zealand after winning the ODI series and things are heading in a similar direction against England with two more games to go. Ahead of the second T20 Thursday, the momentum is with the visitors who also won the third and final ODI.

"We gave away 10-15 extra runs at the end. Didn't have a great start with the bat as well. Really happy with the way Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey and Deepti Sharma batted at the end.

"That's a positive for us. Don't think anyone has gone back and seen the statistics. Every day we come out looking to win the match not thinking about what's happened in the past," Mandhana said at the post-match presentation.

Put in to bat, openers Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt (35 off 34) provided an ideal launch pad to England with an 89-run stand. Skipper Knight was in full flow towards the end, smashing seven fours in her 20-ball cameo.

India suffered a disastrous start to the chase, losing their top three, including the in-form Mandhana, for 23. The middle-order was under severe pressure and they wilted.

Senior player Mithali Raj (7 off 11) too could not do much in the circumstances and contributions from Veda Krishnamurthy (15), who made a comeback, Deepti Sharma (22 not out), Arundhati Reddy (18) and Shikha Pandey (23 not out) did not prove to be enough in the end.

England captain Knight was all praise for her teammates.

"Felt like we had a break in the last ODI where the girls showed great character to win the game. The ball was coming on nicely here. Tammy was going well at the other end. I was seeing the ball quite nicely. Delighted to contribute to the team win but the most important thing is the team performance," she said.