India vs WI Test squad announcement postponed

IMAGE: India announce 15-man squad for West Indies Tests under Shubman Gill. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The BCCI has postponed Wednesday’s press conference to Thursday afternoon, where Ajit Agarkar will unveil India’s squad for the two-Test series against the West Indies, with Shubman Gill returning as captain.

The series will get underway in Ahmedabad on October 2, with the second Test taking place in Delhi from October 10.

This marks India’s first Test action since the dramatic 2-2 draw in England for the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

With an away series in South Africa scheduled for November, the West Indies Tests offer a key opportunity for India to fine-tune their combinations at home.

India currently sit third in the World Test Championship standings, behind Australia and Sri Lanka, despite having played more matches. A strong home performance could prove crucial to bolstering their WTC campaign.

As for the squad, there are few surprises. Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the toe fracture he sustained in England, meaning Dhruv Jurel will take over as India’s primary wicketkeeper.