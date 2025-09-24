HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India vs WI Test squad announcement postponed

India vs WI Test squad announcement postponed

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 24, 2025 20:06 IST

x

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: India announce 15-man squad for West Indies Tests under Shubman Gill. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The BCCI has postponed Wednesday’s press conference to Thursday afternoon, where Ajit Agarkar will unveil India’s squad for the two-Test series against the West Indies, with Shubman Gill returning as captain.

 

The series will get underway in Ahmedabad on October 2, with the second Test taking place in Delhi from October 10.

This marks India’s first Test action since the dramatic 2-2 draw in England for the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

With an away series in South Africa scheduled for November, the West Indies Tests offer a key opportunity for India to fine-tune their combinations at home.

India currently sit third in the World Test Championship standings, behind Australia and Sri Lanka, despite having played more matches. A strong home performance could prove crucial to bolstering their WTC campaign.

As for the squad, there are few surprises. Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the toe fracture he sustained in England, meaning Dhruv Jurel will take over as India’s primary wicketkeeper.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Happy 75th Birthday Jimmy! The Ultimate Comeback Man!
Happy 75th Birthday Jimmy! The Ultimate Comeback Man!
Big blow for India A as Prasidh Krishna retires hurt
Big blow for India A as Prasidh Krishna retires hurt
'Tab dekh lenge': Shaheen hits back at SKY's taunt
'Tab dekh lenge': Shaheen hits back at SKY's taunt
Sachin's Sweet Birthday Wish For Arjun
Sachin's Sweet Birthday Wish For Arjun
No one was feeling good after losing to India: Talat
No one was feeling good after losing to India: Talat

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Reshma's Chicken Onion Pakoras

webstory image 2

Mohanlal's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

World's Most Visited Cities Of 2024

VIDEOS

H-1B Fee Hike Explained: Mukesh Aghi On Impact For India, US Jobs & Startups2:13

H-1B Fee Hike Explained: Mukesh Aghi On Impact For India,...

Macron calls Trump after motorcade blocks his car1:58

Macron calls Trump after motorcade blocks his car

Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma to Play Maa Sita in Ayodhya Ram Leela2:16

Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma to Play Maa Sita...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV