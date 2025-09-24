Big blow for India A as Prasidh Krishna retires hurt

IMAGE: Bouncer blow forces Prasidh Krishna to walk off. Photograph: BCCI

A nasty bouncer ended Prasidh Krishna’s fighting knock on Day 2 of the unofficial Test in Lucknow on Wednesday, as the Indian pacer was forced to retire hurt after a blow to the helmet against Australia A.

The incident occurred in the 39th over of India A’s first innings when Australian quick Henry Thornton struck Prasidh with a sharp bouncer. Although he cleared the initial concussion test and chose to continue, the 29-year-old began feeling uneasy after three overs and walked off the field.

At the time, Prasidh was batting on 16, having launched Thornton for a six over midwicket and edged a boundary past the slips. His gritty stay also featured a valuable eighth-wicket stand with Sai Sudharsan that steadied India A after a middle-order collapse. He was later replaced by Yash Thakur as a concussion substitute.

Prasidh’s outing with the ball had been less memorable, returning figures of 1 for 76 in 17 overs earlier in the match.