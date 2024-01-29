News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Defamation plea not maintainable: Dhoni tells court

Defamation plea not maintainable: Dhoni tells court

Source: PTI
January 29, 2024 13:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Dhoni's counsel appeared before the court and submitted that the plaint against him was not maintainable and he has just filed a case against the couple in a Ranchi court. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI from the Rediff Archives 

Former Team India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday submitted before the Delhi High Court that a defamation plea filed against him by his two ex-business partners was not maintainable.

The high court refused to pass any interim order, at this stage, against Dhoni and several media houses and social media platforms to injunct them from posting or publishing any alleged false defamatory content against the plaintiffs on any platform which could tarnish their goodwill and reputation.

 

Plaintiffs and former business partners Mihir Diwakar and his wife Soumya Das have approached the high court seeking a permanent injunction and damages against Dhoni, several social media platforms and media houses and thereby restraining them from making, publishing, circulating per se defamatory, ex facie false and malicious statements against them.

Dhoni's counsel appeared before the court and submitted that the plaint against him was not maintainable and he has just filed a case against the couple in a Ranchi court.

His counsel further said that he has not received the copy of the plaint and related documents and was only informed by the high court registry about filing of the case.

To this, the court asked the plaintiffs' counsel to supply a complete set of documents to Dhoni's counsel within three days.

The lawyer appearing for the plaintiffs submitted that he only wanted a fair reporting by the media and claimed the media reporting against his clients was not fair as they have already been labelled as thugs and thieves.

Advocate Siddhant Kumar, representing one of the media houses, also argued that the plea was not maintainable and placed an earlier judgment to contend that unless and until specific allegations are set out against each of the defendants, including media houses, no case will be made out.

He also raised the issue of lack of territorial jurisdiction of this court to deal with the matter.

Justice Singh asked the plaintiffs' counsel to take necessary steps to set out allegations against the defendants and listed the matter for further hearing on April 3.

The high court had earlier asked its registry to inform Dhoni about filing of the defamation plea against him by his two former business partners.

The plaintiffs' counsel had earlier said a press conference was held on behalf of the cricketer levelling allegations against the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs have sought that the defendants be restrained from damaging the reputation of the plaintiffs in relation to the false allegations allegedly made by Dhoni relating to purported illegal gains of Rs 15 crore from him and breach of a 2017 contract.

Recently, Dhoni filed a criminal case against Diwakar and Das claiming they have allegedly duped him of around Rs 16 crore by not honouring a contract to establish cricket academies, according to his lawyer.

The case has been filed in a lower court in Ranchi against two directors of Aarka Sports, a sports management company.

Dhoni's representatives had said they have filed a criminal case on behalf of the cricketer in a competent court in Ranchi against Aarka Sports directors Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Das under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pathetic, hopeless: Words that galvanised WI at Gabba
Pathetic, hopeless: Words that galvanised WI at Gabba
Gabba, Hyderabad thrillers just what doctored ordered
Gabba, Hyderabad thrillers just what doctored ordered
Why Stokes's England have the edge over India
Why Stokes's England have the edge over India
The Best Political Biopic? VOTE!
The Best Political Biopic? VOTE!
US: Indian student hammered 50 times by drug addict
US: Indian student hammered 50 times by drug addict
Protests rock K'taka village over Hanuman flag removal
Protests rock K'taka village over Hanuman flag removal
Rupee best-performing Asian currency so far in Jan
Rupee best-performing Asian currency so far in Jan

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

What Went Wrong For India?

What Went Wrong For India?

Hartley's Figures Best In 78 Years!

Hartley's Figures Best In 78 Years!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances