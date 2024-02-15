News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Feeling bad, says Jadeja on Sarfaraz run-out

Feeling bad, says Jadeja on Sarfaraz run-out

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 15, 2024 21:18 IST
IMAGE: India's Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja running between the wickets. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sarfaraz Khan’s stellar Test debut came to a crashing halt as a mix-up in the middle cost him his wicket on Day 1 of the third Test in Rajkot.

Sarfaraz was cruising at 62, before he was run out with Mark Wood, following a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.

Following stumps on the opening day of the third Test, senior India all-rounder Jadeja admitted that it was his wrong call that cost Sarfaraz his wicket.

 

Sarfaraz, who made quickfire 48-ball 50 in his first Test, was going playing in tandem in star all-rounder Jadeja. But his innings was cut short as he run out at the non-striker’s end.

‘Feeling bad’ for the Sarfaraz, Jadeja took to social media and admitted it was his wrong call. Posting on an Instagram story, Jadeja wrote, “Feeling bad for Sarfaraz Khan. It was my wrong call. Well played.”

Meanwhile, in the post-match press conference, Sarfaraz said, “There was a little miscommunication. This is part of the game. Sometimes there is a run-out, sometimes there is a run, and sometimes there is not. So all this goes on.

“He (Jadeja) said that there was a little miscommunication. And I said that it is okay. It happens. There is nothing big in it,” said Sarfaraz.

