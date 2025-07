IMAGE: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca on Thursday. Photograph: Rafa Nadal/X

The modern greats of tennis Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were snapped together on Thursday.

The Big 2 were spotted chatting as Federer, along with his wife Mirka, paid a casual visit to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal with Roger and Mirka Federer (right) speaking with students from the Academy. Photograph: Instagram

Roger and Mirka was also seen speaking with a few students of the Academy.

'@rogerfederer! Really enjoyed our morning together at the @rnadalacademy!, Nadal tweeted on X.