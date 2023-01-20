India penalised for slow rate in 1st ODI vs NZ

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma with Shardul Thakur during the first ODI in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

India have been fined 60 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," said ICC in a media release on Friday



"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."



India claimed a narrow 12-run victory in a high-scoring thriller after Shubman Gill scored a double century and Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets.



India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing, it further said.



On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, third umpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal leveled the charge.