India-Pak Game: BCCI Blocks Agarkar's Reply

IMAGE: Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the selection committee, third from left, with T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, centre, and the other selectors on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Photograph: BCCI/X

The build-up to India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign has been overshadowed by the game against Pakistan in Dubai on September 14.

The rivalry, always more than just cricket, took centre stage at the team announcement media interaction on Tuesday when a journalist asked Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar about the high-voltage clash.

Agarkar, alongside Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, was addressing the media when the interaction took an unexpected turn.

'Looking at this Asia Cup, there is a big game on the 14th, India versus Pakistan. With everything that has happened between the two countries over the last two months, how will you approach that game?', asked a reporter.

Before Agarkar could reply, the BCCI media manager intervened.

'If you have a question regarding the team selection, you can ask that,' before moving onto the next query.

After the horrific April 22 Pahalgam terror attack followed by Operation Sindoor, calls have intensified for the BCCI to sever cricketing ties with Pakistan. Many were shocked when the Asia Cup schedule confirmed the India-Pakistan game.

Just weeks ago, organisers of the World Championship of Legends 2025 scrapped an India-Pakistan match following public outrage, with some Indian players pulling out of later games to avoid a direct contest.