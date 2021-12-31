News
India lose one WTC point for slow over-rate against SA

India lose one WTC point for slow over-rate against SA

Source: PTI
December 31, 2021 20:24 IST
Team India

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

The victorious Indian cricket team was on Friday fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the first Test in Centurion.

India will also lose one point from their ICC Men's World Test Championship tally due to this offence, the ICC said.

 

Andrew Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India ended one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, the ICC said in a statement.

In addition, as per Article 16.11 of the ICC Men's World Test Championship Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

Captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele levelled the charge.

India won the match by 113 runs at the SuperSport Park to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Thursday. 

Source: PTI
COMMENT
Print this article
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

