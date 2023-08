IMAGE: The trio who put up a solid show with the bat in the final ODI, enjoy a well-deserved nightout. Photographs: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

After wrapping up the ODI series with a smashing win, the Indian team earned a well-deserved night out in the Caribbean.

And as always, Hardik Pandya was the leader of the pack! He shared a series of photos to give a glimpse into the players' night out.

With India winning the ODI and Test series, the focus shifts to the T20I series. And before taking to the field, Hardik was seen indulging in some 'fun' conversations with openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan.