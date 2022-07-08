2nd T20I Team: Who Will Kohli Replace?

IMAGE: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who has been going through a rough patch with the bat, and returns to the Indian T20I team after five months. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

A confident India, fresh from their convincing 50 run victory in the series opener against England, will aim to seal the three-match T20I series with another dominating showing in Saturday's second match at Edgbaston, which begins at 7 pm IST.

However, the task won't be so straightforward for the Indians, who are set to make quite a few changes to their winning combination.

Senior pros Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant are likely to return to the playing XI and consistent performers Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel could be relegated to the bench.

All eyes will be on Kohli, who has been going through a rough patch with the bat, and returns to the Indian T20I team after five months.

The big question ahead for Captain Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Rahul Dravid is where to accommodate Kohli, who has struggled for runs across formats in the last couple of years. This series could be Kohli's last chance to push his case for the T20 World Cup later this year, having already decided to skip the coming five match T20I series against the West Indies.

In Kohli's absence, Hooda has rightfully laid claim to the No 3 slot with his swashbuckling performances in recent games, including a century against Ireland.

If Hooda is retained on basis of his superb form, Kohli could replace Kishan at the top of the order, a role where he has done well for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer, who didn't make much of an impact with the bat in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, might be left out with India likely to retain Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order.

It will be interesting to see if Pant replaces Karthik, who has emerged as a force with the bat in his new role as the 'finisher'.

India could play both Pant and Karthik, but in that case they would need to leave out either a specialist batter or a bowler.

There will be no second thoughts about Jadeja, who is all set to walk into the playing XI in place of fellow left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack in the company of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was excellent with the new ball in the first T20I.

Another tough choice for the selectors is to whether to retain young Arshdeep Singh, who put in a splendid performance with the ball in his debut match or the experienced Harshal Patel, whose clever varations make him the perfect choice with the ball in T20 cricket.

Hardik Pandya's superb show in the first T20 match has given India a lot of flexibility in terms of their team selection.

India are likely to field five specialist bowlers with Hardik set to continue as the sixth bowler.

Harish Kotian's XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Who do YOU think should be part of India's playing XI for Saturday's second T20I against England?

Please select your team from the list and do post your playing XI in the message board below.