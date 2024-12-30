Cummins gives major update on Starc's availability for 5th Test

IMAGE: Australian captain Pat Cummins admitted that Mitchell Starc was battling an ailment. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia captain Pat Cummins and his team engineered one of the best wins of his career on a tepid Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch on day five.

Australia took seven wickets after tea on Monday to claim an astonishing 184-run win in the fourth Test in front of a huge crowd and forge a 2-1 series lead with the final match in Sydney to come.

Australia now need only a draw in Sydney to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy contested between the sides.

India have won the last four Test series between the nations.

"I'm sure there'll be a lot of sitting around tonight and a couple of boys might have a beer, some others might not, (instead) have water and some protein shakes and an early night," he said.

"But we'll savour this for a couple of hours at least and then it'll be recovery for the next few days."

And while Cummins suggested his team will rightfully celebrate the victory in style tonight, the captain would love nothing better than finishing the job in Sydney with another victory over India to re-claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and clinch Australia's spot at next year's World Test Championship Final.

To do that the Aussies will need Mitchell Starc to be fit and firing in Sydney and although Cummins admitted the fast bowler was battling an ailment, he expects the experienced left-armer to be a certain starter for the final Test of the series that commences at the SCG on January 3.

"I'm pretty confident he will be fine," Cummins said of Starc.

"We will reassess it in a couple of days as he's managing a couple of sore bits. Mainly one sore bit on his ribs or something, but he's a warrior.

"He gets through it, his pace didn't drop off, he never even contemplates not being an option to bowl, so other than being in pain, he's fully fit and available."