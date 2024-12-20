News
Konstas, Richardson called up for Boxing Day Test

Konstas, Richardson called up for Boxing Day Test

Last updated on: December 20, 2024 10:26 IST
Sam Konstas

IMAGE: Sam Konstas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sam Konstas/Instagram

Teenage sensation Sam Konstas received a call-up into a 15-man squad for the final two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series against India.

If played in the Boxing Day Test, Konstas will be Australia's youngest Test batting debutant in more than 70 years, cricket.com.au reported on Friday.

19-year-old Konstas has been in fine touch his season, posting 152 and 105 in New South Wales' Sheffield Shield opener against South Australia.

 

He also made an unbeaten 73 for Australia A at the MCG against an India A attack that included incumbent Test allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Nathan McSweeney, who opened in the first three Tests with little success, has been dropped.

"Sam gets a call up to the Test squad for the first time. His style of batting offers a point of difference and we look forward to watching his game develop further," said head selector George Bailey.

"We remain confident Nathan has the ability and temperament to succeed at Test level in the future. It was a difficult decision to leave him out."

Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis and all-rounder Beau Webster, both uncapped, also remain in the squad as options to replace McSweeney in the opening partnership with Usman Khawaja if Australia decide not to field Konstas.

McSweeney was not the only top order batter struggling for runs in the series with Khawaja averaging 12.6 and number three Marnus Labuschagne 16.40 despite a half-century in the second Test in Adelaide.

"It has clearly been a challenge at the top of the order for batters throughout the series and we want to provide the option of a different line up for the next two matches," Bailey added.

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson has been included in the squad. Richardson returns after a spate of injuries kept him on the sidelines. His last Test appearance was the 2021-22 Ashes series.

Paceman Sean Abbott also returns to the squad for the remaining Tests at Melbourne and Sydney, as well as uncapped Tasmania allrounder Beau Webster who was added prior to the second Test in Adelaide.

The calf injury Josh Hazlewood sustained during the drawn third Test in Brisbane sees him ruled out for the remainder of the Test summer.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head (vc), Steve Smith (vc), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

