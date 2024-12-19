News
Argentina still best in the world, says FIFA

December 19, 2024 21:34 IST
IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning Copa America 2024. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian / Reuters

Reigning world champions Argentina have kept top spot in the final FIFA men's world ranking of 2024 for a second consecutive year, with no changes in the top 10 of the latest list published on Thursday.

 

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina, who were crowned Copa America champions for a record 16th time after they beat Colombia in July, continue to lead the way ahead of second-placed France and Euro 2024 winners Spain in third.

Euro runners-up England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Germany were next in the top 10.

Angola were the biggest mover of the year, climbing 32 places to finish 85th.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
