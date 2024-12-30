HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Konstas has streaks of Warner

Konstas has streaks of Warner

Source: PTI
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2024 17:31 IST

x

19-year-old Sam Konstas scored his maiden Test half ton in the first innings of the 4th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, December 26

IMAGE: 19-year-old Sam Konstas scored his maiden Test half ton in the first innings of the 4th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, December 26. Photograph: ICC/X

Young Sam Konstas will gradually come to understand the beauty and vagaries of Test cricket, much like Jasprit Bumrah demonstrated to him in the second essay of the Boxing Day Test, following the debutant's fiery first-innings fifty, feels former Australian opener Simon Katich.

Katich, who played 56 Tests for Australia between 2001 to 2010, wants Konstas to retain his unconventional batting style as no one expects a 19-year-old to be a finished product.

"Look its tough and there is always going to be hype when you have a 19-year-old making debut because he is in rare company at his age," Katich told PTI during an interview.

 

Konstas scored 60 off 65 balls in the first innings. He hit a conventional lap scoop for maximum and pulled off a reverse lap scoop behind square against Bumrah before walking down the track to smash a six over mid-wicket all in one over.

However, the world's best fast bowler in contemporary times bowled a perfect off-cutter to clean the debutant up for 8 in the second innings.

"What we saw from him in the first innings at the MCG was unbelievable courage, given the conditions he faced and the challenge of playing against arguably the best bowler in the series -- Jasprit Bumrah.

"Yes, he found a way to counter him with the ramp shot. It was unconventional but we know that the game is being played differently now."

"In the second innings, Konstas saw that Test cricket is not going to be easy. The conditions always change and you have to deal with Bumrah.

"Given he is only 19, no one expects him to be a finisher. He has lots to learn and gain experience, but obviously he's got potential and talent," said the left-hander, who scored 10 Test hundreds for Australia, including a couple against India."

Does he find streaks of David Warner in Konstas's aggression, Katich feels that similarity with the just-retired left-hander ends with temperament and gameplan.

"There are certainly aspects of temperament and gameplan, modern-age thinking but in terms of style, he is a very different type of player than Warner as Konstas is much taller. He can run towards the bowler, down the track to put them off length.

"Not saying Warner can't do that but different types players, but he should try and be himself throughout his career."

Katich agrees that if Mitchell Marsh isn't contributing with the ball, then Australia's National Selection Panel will need to have a look at the combination considering the all-rounder's poor returns with the bat.

"No doubt Marsh is under pressure because he isn't bowling so much. Even after Josh Hazlewood got injured, he only bowled two overs on a day when Cummins and Starc had to share the workload."

"There were questions, he then missed out with the bat at MCG and hasn't been able to fulfil the role with the ball. The selectors have a decision to make at the end of this Test.”

Talking about Mitchell Starc's dodgy back and a possible replacement, Katich believes it will either be reserves Jhye Richardson or Sean Abbott.

However, he marked tall left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson as a future contender, provided he continues to bowl extensively for South Australia.

"If they are being consistent, then guys who have come as cover, Jhye Richardson or Sean Abbott will be in the mix. Spencer Johnson is playing in Big Bash League and is coming back after a toe injury. It is one thing bowling four overs in BBL and bowling 22 to 25 overs in a Test match is completely different, backing it up day after day.

"Something they (coaching staff) will know better with workloads and managements. I do think Spencer is a potential Test player. He has skills and capability but he has to play more matches (Sheffield Shield) for South Australia.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Rohit expects Pant to bat with responsibility
Rohit expects Pant to bat with responsibility
We just want to not give it up: Rohit
We just want to not give it up: Rohit
'In all fairness I think he did touch the ball'
'In all fairness I think he did touch the ball'
Bumrah in race for Test Cricketer of the Year award
Bumrah in race for Test Cricketer of the Year award
How India Crumbled At The MCG!
How India Crumbled At The MCG!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 India Facts About Rudyard Kipling

webstory image 2

Maine Pyar Kiya@35: What You Must Know

webstory image 3

7 Productivity-Boosting Laptop Accessories

VIDEOS

Bihar Police brutality caught on camera3:57

Bihar Police brutality caught on camera

Kashmir turns into winter paradise after fresh snowfall1:01

Kashmir turns into winter paradise after fresh snowfall

Global saints begin arriving for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj3:21

Global saints begin arriving for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD