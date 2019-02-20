'India could be fined or banned if they don't play Pak in World Cup'

February 20, 2019 17:57 IST

IMAGE: India and Pakistan cricket fans. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Pulling out of the World Cup so that India does not play against Pakistan, is not that easy as every tournament has its own rules, said former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan on Wednesday.

"Government should advice the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) as every tournament has its own rules. Since a lot of countries would be participating (ICC members), we might have to face consequences, bear the losses or face two or three year ban if India withdraws or does not play against Pakistan," Chauhan said.

World Cup is scheduled to begin May 30 in England. Chauhan is, however, adamant that India should launch protest one way or another but work according to what government decides.

"Had it been in Pakistan, I would have readily said not to play or had it been in India, I would have said do not call Pakistan in the wake of attack on our soldiers. But the tournament will be hosted in England and world cup is something which is decided eight or ten years in advance," he said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack on their convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on February 14. Soon after the attack, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack and said that it was carried out by its suicide bomber.

When asked what action should be taken against Masood Azhar, founder and leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Chauhan said India is upset, angry and the environment within and outside the nation is heated.

Indians who are living in different countries are as well protesting through March. Now when the case will be proposed at the UN, China, one of the countries which has vito power, will not be able to use the vito that easily. All countries must come together and at the UN, Masood Azhar should be declared a terrorist and case should be registered against him, Chauhan said.

The much-awaited World Cup is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14 in England. India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet on June 16 at the Old Trafford in Manchester.