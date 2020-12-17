Adelaide Test: Pujara-Lyon duel spices up Day 1

December 17, 2020 20:41 IST

IMAGE: Matthew Wade dives as he attempts to catch Cheteshwar Pujara off the bowling of Nathan Lyon on Day 1 of the first Test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The Australian spinner sent Pujara back for the tenth time in Test cricket. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara reckons that Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who is just nine wickets away from his 400th Test scalp, has improved as a bowler in the last four or five years.

Pujara played a patient knock on the opening day of the pink-ball Test but was dismissed just before the tea break by Lyon.

The Australian spinner sent Pujara back for the tenth time in Test cricket.

Pujara, who played more than 150 balls on Thursday, praised Lyon's line and length and said he is someone who enjoys spin bowling.

His duel with Nathan Lyon during the post-dinner break is being talked about and he praised the Australian off-spinner for his remarkable transformation into a world-class bowler in the past four to five years.

"He gets a lot of revs (revolutions) on the ball. His line and length have really improved. He likes taking the challenge and while facing him, you also need to be prepared to face that challenge," Pujara said during a virtual press conference.

"Lyon has improved as a bowler in the last four-five years. He likes to bowl and he wants to bowl as many overs as possible. His line length is very good and has improved a lot, I feel.

"That's something that helps him and he likes taking the challenge and he is someone who enjoys his bowling. But as a batsman, I feel you got to try and score as many runs possible," he added.

At stumps, India's score read 233/6 with Saha (9) and R Ashwin (15) at the crease and the Australian bowlers looking to go for the kill.

For the hosts, Mitchell Starc looked a completely different character with the second new ball in hand and finished with the best figures of the day with 2/49.