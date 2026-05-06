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BCCI announces India A men's series against Australia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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May 06, 2026 23:00 IST

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a shadow tour where India A will host Australia A for a series of Test and List A matches, alongside a comprehensive schedule for various age-group and women's teams.

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IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Key Points

  • India A men's team will host Australia A for two four-day 'Test' matches and three List A games in September-October.
  • The India A vs Australia A men's series will be held entirely in Puducherry from September 22 to October 11.
  • Zimbabwe women's team will tour India for six white-ball games in October, including WT20I and WODI matches.
  • India A women's team will host both Australia A women and England A women in back-to-back bilateral contests.

India A men's team will host Australia A for a shadow tour comprising two four-day 'Test' and three List A games in September-October as BCCI on Wednesday released a comprehensive schedule for men's and women's age-group (U-19) and pathways teams (India A men and women) and senior women's side.

India A vs Australia A Men's Series Details

The marquee contest certainly will be India A vs Australia A men's series which will be held between September 22 to October 11 entirely in Puducherry.

 

The first unofficial 'Test' will be held between September 22-25 while second 'Test' is scheduled from September 29 to October 2. The three List A (50 over games) will be held on October 6, 9 and 11 respectively.

Zimbabwe Women's Tour of India

The Zimbabwe women's team will also be touring for a couple of weeks for six white ball games -- three WT20I and three WODI between October 16 to 28.

The WT20I games will be held in Raipur and three List A games in Baroda.

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Series

The men's U-19 team will host the Australian boys team for three 50-over games in Rajkot followed by two four-day 'Test' at Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

The series is scheduled from September 18 to October 5.

India A Women's Team Schedule

The maximum number of games have been scheduled for India A women's team which will host Australia A women and England A women in back-to-back bilateral contests.

During both series, there will be six white ball games (three WT20s and three List A games) along with a four-day unofficial Test match.

The Australia A women's series will be held in Mohali and Dharamsala between September 12 and October 2.

England A women's team tour games will be held between November 30 and December 22.

The matches will be held in Pune and Navi Mumbai.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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