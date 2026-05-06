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Shikhar Dhawan Formally Registers Marriage In Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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Last updated on: May 06, 2026 21:59 IST

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Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife, Sophie Shine, officially registered their marriage in Gurugram, marking a formal step after their intimate wedding ceremony.

Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine met in Dubai and confirmed their relationship in 2025. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram 

Key Points

  • Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine registered their marriage in Gurugram.
  • The couple completed the marriage registration at the registrar's office with family and friends.
  • Dhawan married Sophie Shine in an intimate ceremony in Delhi-NCR on February 21, 2026.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan arrived in Gurugram on Wednesday and registered his marriage, an official said.

The cricketer came to the registrar's office in Vikas Sadar with his wife Sophie and signed the marriage documents. His family members and a priest were also there, the official said.

 

Dhawan wore a dark blue T-shirt, and Sophie wore a light sky blue top. While his wife was signing the documents, a man from behind jokingly asked, "Is the pandit's photo coming or not?"

Marriage Registration Formalities Completed

After the formalities, Vasudev, superintendent of the marriage registrar, issued the marriage certificate.

"Shikhar Dhawan, along with his wife Sophie, reached the marriage registrar's office around 3 pm today. Around seven family members and friends were with them. The document formalities took about 35 minutes, and a marriage certificate was issued to them," the official from the Gurugram registrar's office said.

Dhawan's Relationship With Sophie Shine

Dhawan married Irish product consultant Sophie Shine in an intimate ceremony in Delhi-NCR on February 21, 2026.

The couple, who met in Dubai and dated for over a year, confirmed their relationship in 2025. Sophie currently leads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.

Dhawan got engaged to his Irish girlfriend on January 12.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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