Incoming PCB chief honours hybrid Asia Cup amid discontent

IMAGE: India and Pakistan have not played against each other outside ICC tournaments or the Asia Cup since 2013. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Zaka Ashraf, the potential next Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, is unhappy with the hybrid model concept for the 2023 Asia Cup, but said he "will not block" the decision taken by his predecessor Najam Sethi, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

During a media interaction, Ashraf stated that he "rejected" the hybrid concept, generating speculation over whether Asia Cup negotiations would have to resume.

"In my personal opinion, this whole hybrid model isn't beneficial for Pakistan and I didn't like it. Being a host, Pakistan should have negotiated better to make sure that the entire tournament should have played in Pakistan. Sri Lanka taking the bigger lot of games, leaving Pakistan with only four games, isn't in the best interest of our country," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ashraf as saying.

"But I see the decision has been made, so we have to go with it. I will not block or have any intention not to comply with the decision. I cannot do much about it but to honour the commitment. But going forward, every decision we make will be made for and in the interest of the country," Ashraf added.

The 2023 Men's Asia Cup was originally meant to be held in Pakistan, but after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that India would not travel there, Sethi offered the hybrid concept, which was later agreed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). According to the model, four, possibly five, of the tournament's thirteen games will be played in Pakistan. The remaining games, including all India-Pakistan matches and the final if India qualifies, will be played in Sri Lanka.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will compete in 13 exciting ODI matches from August 31 to September 17, 2023.