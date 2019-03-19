Imran Khan congratulates Afghanistan for historic Test win

March 19, 2019 13:37 IST

IMAGE: Nine months after making its debut in the traditional format Afghanistan's cricket team recorded its maiden Test win. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan heaped praises on the Afghanistan cricket team after registering their maiden Test win after.

Nine months after making their debut in the longest format, Afghanistan recorded their maiden Test win by beating Ireland by seven wickets in a one-off game in Dehradun on Monday.

Imran Khan congratulated the side by posting on his official Twitter handle, “Congratulations to Afghanistan on their team’s first ever win in test cricket. The Afghan cricketers have achieved amazing successes in such a short period of their exposure to international cricket.”

He also posted the congratulatory message in Urdu and Pashto.

Afghanistan registered their first Test victory after Rahmat Shah's second fifty of the match helped secure their seven-wicket win against Ireland in a one-off contest.

Chasing 147 for the victory, Afghanistan rode a 139-run stand between Shah and Ihsanullah Janat to romp home for a memorable win nine months after their chastening Test debut against India.

"It's a historic day for Afghanistan, for our team and our people," said the winning captain Asghar Afghan, who made 67 in the first innings.

"We have been playing for a while, we have been playing first-class cricket, so we have that composure."