News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Players at risk: SL, B'desh grapple with Delhi's poor air quality

Players at risk: SL, B'desh grapple with Delhi's poor air quality

Source: PTI
November 04, 2023 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

New Delhi smog

IMAGE: India Gate barely visible after dense smog engulfed the city due to air pollution, at Rajpath, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

After Bangladesh, Sri Lanka were forced to cancel their opening training session in the national capital on Saturday due to 'severe' air pollution.

Bangladesh, who arrived here on Wednesday, had decided against practising on Friday as the pollution levels in the city hit the 'severe plus' category.

Sri Lanka followed them into staying indoors on Saturday when the Air Quality Index stood at 407 in the morning.

"It was cancelled owing to the air quality issue," said a SLC source, referring to the Saturday's training session.

 

However, Bangladesh are likely to brave the pollution two days before the game on Monday. They are scheduled to train on Saturday from 6 PM.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

It is unlikely that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will shift the game out of Delhi but the call on whether the match will go ahead will only be taken on that day.

"We are currently assessing the situation. The ICC and our hosts the BCCI take the well-being of all participants seriously and are monitoring the air quality in Delhi. We are taking expert advice to assess the situation," an ICC spokesperson told PTI.

The air quality is usually assessed by match officials on the day of a game.

It is not the first time that Sri Lanka are having to deal with Delhi's notorious air pollution. The players had to wear masks during the Test series back in 2017.

On Friday, Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud said the players developed cough after going out in the city and therefore the management decided to cancel the first training session.

On Friday, the air quality plummeted to the "severe plus" category.

"Many( cricketers) went out yesterday (Thursday) and now they are having some kind of coughing so there is a risk factor involved and so we cancelled the training so that they don't get unwell," said Mahmud at the team hotel. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik Pandya out of World Cup 2023
Hardik Pandya out of World Cup 2023
Unbeaten India face SA in battle for top spot
Unbeaten India face SA in battle for top spot
Kohli's 49th ton quest resumes where it all started
Kohli's 49th ton quest resumes where it all started
PIX: Fakhar, Babar shine as rain halts Pakistan chase
PIX: Fakhar, Babar shine as rain halts Pakistan chase
Cong didn't even spare Mahadev: PM on betting app row
Cong didn't even spare Mahadev: PM on betting app row
Kohli's 49th ton quest resumes where it all started
Kohli's 49th ton quest resumes where it all started
SA seek to shed 'chokers' tag in clash against India
SA seek to shed 'chokers' tag in clash against India

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Delhi air pollution: Bangladesh forced to cancel nets

Delhi air pollution: Bangladesh forced to cancel nets

Will India Retain XI Against South Africa?

Will India Retain XI Against South Africa?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances