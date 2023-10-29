News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's title defense fade, focus shift to Champions Trophy

England's title defense fade, focus shift to Champions Trophy

Last updated on: October 29, 2023 23:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Liam Livingstone

IMAGE: Ben Stokes is bowled out by Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England captain Jos Buttler has pretty much accepted their 50-overs World Cup title defence is over but wants the team to give their best in the remaining group matches to make the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The 2019 champions stay rooted to the bottom of the 10-team table after succumbing to their fifth defeat in six matches against hosts India on Sunday.

England restricted the tournament hosts to a modest 229-9 but imploded in their chase and were all out for 129 inside 35 overs in yet another batting capitulation.

"Very disappointing," Butter said after the 100-run thrashing left them with only mathematical chances of making the last four.

 

"At the halfway stage chasing 230, we fancied ourselves. But it's the same old story."

England face Australia, the Netherlands and Pakistan in their remaining matches and a only a top-eight finish would guarantee them a place in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

"Yeah, we are aware of that and absolutely, we've still got lots to play for," Buttler said.

The stumper-batsman was pleased with their bowling and fielding and lamented how poor batting let them down again.

"We were excellent in the field. We made a great start in the powerplay.

"Players found some movement, bit of indifferent bounce and the ground fielding has been as good as its been.

"So it felt like today was the day it turned around. But the way we batted didn't back that up."

Asked to explain England's underwhelming performance in the tournament, Buttler said, "Answers on a postcard. There's some top players in there and we were a long way short of their best."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why India wore black armbands vs England
Why India wore black armbands vs England
PIX: India add to England's misery with low-scoring win
PIX: India add to England's misery with low-scoring win
PIX: India thrash England to maintain unbeaten run
PIX: India thrash England to maintain unbeaten run
Livingstone fires back: 'No dressing room drama'
Livingstone fires back: 'No dressing room drama'
Raj police nab suspected spy for sharing info with ISI
Raj police nab suspected spy for sharing info with ISI
Drug unit busted in Maha, drugs worth Rs 160 cr seized
Drug unit busted in Maha, drugs worth Rs 160 cr seized
It's Cong-BJP battle in MP: UP Cong amid tiff with SP
It's Cong-BJP battle in MP: UP Cong amid tiff with SP

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Rohit hails Indian pacers: 'They showed their magic'

Rohit hails Indian pacers: 'They showed their magic'

'Our batting failed to...,' says disappointed Buttler

'Our batting failed to...,' says disappointed Buttler

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances