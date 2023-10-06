News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup: Can Sri Lankan young guns shine vs SA?

World Cup: Can Sri Lankan young guns shine vs SA?

Source: PTI
October 06, 2023 13:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Africa

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Proteas Men/X

Battling injuries, both South Africa and Sri Lanka will hope their experienced players rise to the occasion and give them a winning start when they square up against each other at the World Cup in New Delhi on Saturday.

South Africa are without pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala, while Sri Lanka have been robbed off the services of key players including leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga -- their best white ball bowler by some distance -- and frontline pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Madushanka.

 

In the absence of Nortje's express pace, South Africa will rely on the experience of Kagiso Rabada and the exuberance of 23-year-old Gerald Coetzee.

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi were among the wickets in the recent series against Australia but don't have an enviable record in India. They will be keen to change that in favourable conditions.

The big-hitting David Miller and skipper Temba Bavuma are enjoying a good run of form. Bavuma's partnership with wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock at the top could prove to be dangerous for Sri Lanka.

Henrich Klaasen has the ability to take on the fiercest of bowlers from the very first ball and he could prove to be the trump card for the Proteas, who are still in search of their maiden ICC trophy.

Armed with a potent batting line-up, South Africa would fancy their chances against Sri Lanka if their batters get going.

With key bowlers missing, the onus will be on the spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana and the promising let-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage to pick wickets. While Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana and Kasun Rajith will share the pace duties.

Sri Lanka have a decent batting unit with the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama. Experienced wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis with his big-hitting prowess will also add value.

But the form of opener Pathum Nissanka and the captain Dasun Shanaka is concerning.

"We have been struggling a lot in the recent past with injuries, but at the same time, we have some good records with us. You know, as a group, we are looking forward to the World Cup. Everyone wants to make a statement that we are here to perform well in this tournament," Shanaka had said ahead of the tournament.

Teams (from)

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha.

Match starts 2pm IST

Where to watch: Star Sports Network will telecast all ICC World Cup 2023 matches live. Matches can be FREE live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup: Emotional homecoming for this Dutch trio...
World Cup: Emotional homecoming for this Dutch trio...
Will India Play Ashwin Vs Australia?
Will India Play Ashwin Vs Australia?
Asiad Cricket: India crush Bangladesh to enter final
Asiad Cricket: India crush Bangladesh to enter final
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
Is Running Good Exercise?
Is Running Good Exercise?
West is now flirting with India, but...: Putin
West is now flirting with India, but...: Putin
'I'm a complete Kiwi, but proud of my Indian roots'
'I'm a complete Kiwi, but proud of my Indian roots'

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

B'desh, Afghanistan set to battle for World Cup glory

B'desh, Afghanistan set to battle for World Cup glory

World Cup: 'England not over-reliant on Stokes'

World Cup: 'England not over-reliant on Stokes'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances