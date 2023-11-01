Massive blow for Australia ahead of England match

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell scored fastest-ever ODI World Cup century in just 40 deliveries, against the Netherlands last week. Photograph:Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In-form Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of their ICC World Cup match against England after a freak concussion incident falling off the back of a golf cart in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Maxwell was holding onto the back of a golf cart on the way back from the club house to the team bus during one of scheduled days off when he lost his grip and fell. He suffered a concussion and some bruises on the face, reports suggested.

He is expected to be under Cricket Australia's concussion protocols for six to eight days.

The Australians had been relaxing by playing golf in the city during a week-long break between games. No one else was hurt in the incident, cricket.com.au reported.

The untoward development will have Australia make a forced change and replace one of their key middle-order players for the game against England with either Marcus Stoinis or Cameron Green likely to come in and Marnus Labuschagne keeping his place in the Playing XI.

Last year Maxwell suffered a badly broken leg when he slipped at a friend's 50th birthday part and it ruled him for nearly five months.