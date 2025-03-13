HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'ICC Stands For Indian Cricket Board'

'ICC Stands For Indian Cricket Board'

March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025 14:28 IST

'If tomorrow India says there should be no no-balls or wide balls, the ICC will find a way to make it happen.'

Andy Roberts

IMAGE: Cricket legend Andy Roberts has denounced the International Cricket Council for its apparent bias towards the BCCI. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives
 

Cricket legend Andy Roberts criticised the International Cricket Council, alleging that it favours the Indian cricket board.

Speaking about India's influence in world cricket, Roberts told Mid-Day in an interview: 'ICC must start saying no to India. They can't get everything.

'India was given an advantage in last year's T20 World Cup as well. They already knew where they would play their semi-final. How is it possible that a team does not have to travel at all in a tournament?'

At the Champions Trophy, India did not have to travel at all.

The tournament, held in a hybrid model, was officially hosted in Pakistan. However, India played all its matches in Dubai after the BCCI stated that the Indian government had refused permission for the team to travel to Pakistan.

As a result, a hybrid model was adopted, with India's matches being played in Dubai while other teams had to shuttle between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates besides playing matches in different Pakistani cities.

This travel-heavy schedule sparked debates about fairness, with players expressing concerns over fatigue and competitive disadvantages.

'It is not fair, it's not cricket. There has to be a level playing field,' Roberts asserted.

'I know a lot of money comes from India, but cricket ought not to be a one-country sport. It now looks like a one-nation competition and the playing field is not level,' he added.

'The ICC stands for the Indian Cricket Board. India dictates everything,' Roberts said.

'If tomorrow India says there should be no no-balls or wide balls, the ICC will find a way to make it happen.'

Despite the criticism during the tournament, Rohit Sharma defended India's position, stating that his team also had to adapt to Dubai's conditions like any other location.

'It's not like we know what's going to happen on these pitches. It's not our home either. We don't play many matches here, so it's new for us as well,' Rohit said before India's semi-final against Australia.

