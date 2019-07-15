'Both winners': Reactions to ICC World Cup final

July 15, 2019 01:54 IST

Reaction after England beat New Zealand on number of boundaries hit in the Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s on Sunday. The match and a Super Over both ended in ties.

England captain Eoin Morgan:

IMAGE: Chris Woakes of England offers his hand as to Martin Guptill as Jimmy Neesham and Ish Sodhi console the New Zealand batsman. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

“There wasn’t a lot in that game. I’d like to commiserate (with) Kane Williamson and his team. The fight they show is worth aspiring to, the example they set is commendable to all. It was a hard, hard game where people found it hard to score.

“This has been a four-year journey, we have developed a lot. We find it hard to play on wickets like that and today was about getting over the line. Sport is tough at times.

“I was being cooled down by Liam Plunkett, which is not a good sign! I was up and down like a yo-yo."

“We are delighted that we are lifting the trophy.”

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson:

“It certainly wasn’t for one extra run, there are so many parts in that match that could have gone either way.

“Congratulations to England, they had a fantastic campaign and deserve their victory.

“It’s been challenging, the pitches have been different. There was a lot of talk of 300+ scores but there hasn’t been much of that. We have showed heart and fight to get to this stage and a tie in the final - it wasn’t meant to be.

“The guys are shattered. It’s devastating. Tough to swallow.”

England all-rounder Ben Stokes who was named man of the match:

“It feels pretty good - I am lost for words to be honest. So much hard work has gone in, this is what we aspire to be. I don’t think there will ever be a better game in cricket than that.

“I have apologised countless times for that fluke (inadvertently diverting the ball for four runs while diving for the crease), it’s not how you want to get them. There was no chance I wasn’t going to bat in that Super Over.”

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler:

“Unbelievable isn’t it? You think you’ve seen it all - ridiculous. An amazing occasion, it’s hard to put into words.

“Me and Ben Stokes wanted to take the game deep, we didn’t feel like the run rate would be a problem if we were there at the end. I don’t know what happened at the end!”

England batsman Jonny Bairstow:

“One hell of a game, it edged both ways and the way the guys came out in the super over was huge. We bowled well to be honest with you and they put us under a lot of pressure.

“It was tough. The way that Stokesy and Jos put that partnership together, that won us the game.

“What a spectacle! What an atmosphere. To play a World Cup final in front of friends and families, it was huge. Difficult to put into words.”

England fast bowler Jofra Archer:

“I was pretty sure I was going to bowl it (the Super Over), my heart is still racing. It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever won.”

England fast bowler Chris Woakes:

“I am lost for words. I can’t believe what has happened. I can’t get my head around it. I thought it was gone needing 30 off 16. It has probably been the best day for cricket in this country.

“I feel like everything that has happened today is destiny.”

England bowler Liam Plunkett:

“What a day, it hasn’t sunk in. A great game of cricket, what a finish.

“Hats off to the Kiwi boys. I tried to swing the willow and connect with a few when I came in at the end. It just felt like it was going to happen for us.”

England batsman Joe Root:

“Wow! It’s hard to sum it up. What a day, what a tournament. Everyone has done everything asked of them. We have performed under pressure, it was almost written in the stars for Ben Stokes.

“He’s had such a tough time, I’m so proud of him and pleased for him and his family.”

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham:

“We knew we would have to fire a few shots. Credit to England for the way they stuck at it. On another day the coin may have fallen our way. We’ll look back in a couple of years and say this was a pretty good experience.

“That’s the way we are as Kiwis, we get par scores and then scrap like hell. We don’t blast teams off the park.”

England coach Trevor Bayliss:

“These guys have put in so much hard work and it’s come to fruition. A lot of people behind the scenes have done a fantastic job and this feels fantastic.

“It makes it all worthwhile. We have come in for criticism at times but we had a goal in mind and this is the proof.

“Jofra Archer is our best bowler, he’s hard to get away and he bowls a good yorker. He had the class and he showed it. The future he has got - he’s going to be a fantastic bowler.

“I tried to be as calm as I could but I was very nervous on the inside - let me tell you.”

Former England captain and TV pundit Michael Vaughan:

“I can’t believe what we have just witnessed. The emotions of what we’ve been through on air... wow, but what about the players?! They gave it absolutely everything.”

Former England spinner Graeme Swann on Twitter:

Ridiculous match. @BLACKCAPS should be proud of yourselves. Had absolutely zero luck and performed incredibly under pressure.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris on Twitter: “Congrats to both teams in World Cup final. Stunning effort from two champion teams.”

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne:

“England have been the best side through this tournament, I believe, but today I think New Zealand were the best team. The rub of the green went to England.

“Just think about it for a second — everyone said it was overcast, bowl first, but Kane Williamson had the courage to bat first and trust his game plan. They got a score and defended that score to a tie — a deflection off Stokes’ bat for four, they win the game if that doesn’t happen.”

Former England captain Andrew Strauss:

“I’m a wreck. I don’t know what to say. It’s completely unfathomable. The commitment, the effort, the drive, the determination, the hunger those guys showed under the upmost pressure, it was just extraordinary to watch.

“The greatest game of cricket in history! And it was in a Lord’s World Cup final.”

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum:

“England held their nerve under pressure. New Zealand will be devastated for the rest of their careers because they had an opportunity to win the World Cup.

“They’ll have respect for Eoin Morgan because England play incredibly brave cricket. They were beaten by a team that, when the pressure was on, they found a way to get across the line.”

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir on Twitter:

“Don’t understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo.”