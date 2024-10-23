How will India manage Bumrah's workload ahead of BGT?

IMAGE: India will decide on resting Jasprit Bumrh after the second Test. Photograph: BCCI

India will carefully consider resting Jasprit Bumrah after the second Test against New Zealand to manage his workload ahead of the crucial Australia tour.

The ace fast bowler has been a key figure in India's home Test series and the team management wants to ensure he is fresh and ready for the challenges ahead.

With the Australia tour less than a month away, India will decide on resting the ace fast bowler after the second Test.

"Once the series is over, we still have around 10 or 12 days before the (first) Test starts in Australia. That is enough break for our fast bowlers as well. But we will still monitor after this Test match where Jasprit Bumrah is," Gambhir said.

"But it's not only about Jasprit Bumrah. It's about with all the fast bowlers as well. We want to keep them fresh. We know that obviously we've got a long tour and an important tour of Australia."

"Workload management will definitely depend on what the outcome of this Test match is and how much have they bowled in this match," he added.