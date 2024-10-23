News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » How will India manage Bumrah's workload ahead of BGT?

How will India manage Bumrah's workload ahead of BGT?

October 23, 2024 18:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: India will decide on resting Jasprit Bumrh after the second Test. Photograph: BCCI

India will carefully consider resting Jasprit Bumrah after the second Test against New Zealand to manage his workload ahead of the crucial Australia tour.

The ace fast bowler has been a key figure in India's home Test series and the team management wants to ensure he is fresh and ready for the challenges ahead.

With the Australia tour less than a month away, India will decide on resting the ace fast bowler after the second Test.

 

"Once the series is over, we still have around 10 or 12 days before the (first) Test starts in Australia. That is enough break for our fast bowlers as well. But we will still monitor after this Test match where Jasprit Bumrah is," Gambhir said.

"But it's not only about Jasprit Bumrah. It's about with all the fast bowlers as well. We want to keep them fresh. We know that obviously we've got a long tour and an important tour of Australia."

"Workload management will definitely depend on what the outcome of this Test match is and how much have they bowled in this match," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant surpasses Kohli as India's top batter
Pant surpasses Kohli as India's top batter
Gambhir's game plan: Pant, Gill ready to rock Pune
Gambhir's game plan: Pant, Gill ready to rock Pune
'He has to score big runs': Gambhir warns K L Rahul
'He has to score big runs': Gambhir warns K L Rahul
India stunned by Germany in hockey opener
India stunned by Germany in hockey opener
Modi, Xi hold first talks since Ladakh standoff
Modi, Xi hold first talks since Ladakh standoff
'Won't be able to...': CJI defers marital rape matter
'Won't be able to...': CJI defers marital rape matter
Bangladesh govt weighs President's fate amid protests
Bangladesh govt weighs President's fate amid protests

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Morkel Gets Bowlers Ready For Kiwis

Morkel Gets Bowlers Ready For Kiwis

New Zealand's 'four-spinner army' ready for India

New Zealand's 'four-spinner army' ready for India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances