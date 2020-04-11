News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bengal Ranji captain donates Rs 2.5 lakh for migrant labourers

Bengal Ranji captain donates Rs 2.5 lakh for migrant labourers

Source: PTI
April 11, 2020 23:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran on Saturday donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the police force of his native Dehradun, to help feed the migrant labourers amid the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed over 250 lives while infecting more than 8000 people across the country.

Bengal Ranji skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran. Photograph: Kind courtesy, CAB Cricket/Twitter

"In these tough times we have to come together and help each other. In a humbling effort we have donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the police in Dehradun to feed the migrant labourers stuck at the borders," he said in a statement issued by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

"We have also provided food and ration for 100 plus underprivileged families back home. It is not much when the demand is for much more, but we are happy to help," Abhimanyu added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Laxman shocked to not see Rohit among Wisden winners

Laxman shocked to not see Rohit among Wisden winners

Dhoni's India chances 'very, very bleak': Srikkanth

Dhoni's India chances 'very, very bleak': Srikkanth

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use