How the teams fared at IPL Auction

A total of 62 players were sold at the auction for the 13th edition with the eight franchises spending a total of 1.403 billion rupees ($19.73 million).
Australia's Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy ever in the Indian Premier League when the Kolkata Knight Riders paid a staggering Rs 15.50 crore ($2.18 million) for the fast bowler in Thursday's auction in Kolkata on Thursday.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes was the most expensive overseas buy before Cummins when Pune paid Rs 14.5 crore in 2017 while Yuvraj Singh, the hero of India's 2011 World Cup triumph, got the highest bid for a home-based player of 16 crore in 2015 from Delhi.
There was a hefty payday for more Australians with Glenn Maxwell going to Kings XI Punjab for 10.75 crore rupees ($1.51 million) and reigning champions Mumbai paying 8 crore for paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile.
Following is a summarised lowdown of the Indian Premier League Players' Auction in Kolkata on Thursday:
Total slots vacant in 8 teams: 73
Total slots filled up by 8 teams: 62
Total Overseas Players bought: 29
Biggest Buy at Auction: Pat Cummins (Australia) sold to KKR for Rs 15.50 crore
Biggest Indian Buy at Auction: Piyush Chawla (India) sold to CSK for Rs 6.75 crore
Here's how the teams fared at the IPL Auction:
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
Amount Spent : Rs 14.45 crore
Buys (4)
Piyush Chawla (Indian leg-spinner) Rs 6.75 crore
Sam Curran (England All-rounder) Rs 5.50 crore
Josh Hazlewood (Australia fast bowler) Rs 2 crore
R Sai Kishore (Indian left-arm spinner) Rs 20 lakh
DELHI CAPITALS
Amount Spent : Rs 18.85 crore
Buys (8)
Shimron Hetmyer (WI Batsman) Rs7.75 crore
Marcus Stoinis (Australia All-Rounder) Rs 4.80 crore
Alex Carey (Australia WK) Rs 2.40 crore
Jason Roy (England batsman) Rs 1.50 crore
Chris Woakes (England All-Rounder) Rs 1,50 crore
Mohit Sharma (Indian medium pacer) Rs 50 lakh
Tushar Deshpande (Indian fast bowler) Rs 20 lakh
Lalit Yadav(Indian All-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh
KINGS XI PUNJAB
Amount Spent: Rs 26.20 crore
Buys (9)
Glenn Maxwell (Australia, batsman) Rs 10.75 crore
Sheldon Cottrell (WI, pacer) Rs 8.50 crore
Chris Jordan (England, pacer) Rs 3 crore
Ravi Bishnoi (Indian leg-spinner) Rs 2 crore
Prabhsimran Singh (Indian wk) Rs 55 lakh
Deepak Hooda (Indian batsman) Rs 50 lakh
Jimmy Neesham (NZ all-rounder) Rs 50 lakh
Tejinder Dhillon (Indian batsma) Rs 20 lakh
Ishan Porel (Indian pacer) Rs 20 lakh
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
Amount Spent: Rs 27.15 crore
Buys (9)
Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 15.50 crore
Eoin Morgan (England Batsman) Rs 5.25 crore
Varun Chakaravarthy (Indian spinner) Rs 4 crore
Tom Banton (England batsman) Rs 1 crore
Rahul Tripath i(Indian batsman) Rs 60 lakh
Chris Green (Australia All-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Nikhil Naik (Indian WK) Rs 20 lakh
Pravin Tambe (Indian leg-spinner) 20 lakh
M Siddharth (Indian spinner) Rs 20 lakh
MUMBAI INDIANS
Amount Spent: Rs 11.1 crore
Buys (6)
Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australian fast bowler) Rs 8 crore
Chris Lynn (Australian batsman) Rs 2 crore
Saurabh Tiwary (Indian Batsman) Rs 50 lakh
Digvijay Deshmukh (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Indian all-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Mohsin Khan (Indian bowler) Rs 20 lakh
RAJASTHAN ROYALS
Amount Spent: Rs 14.15 crore
Buys (11)
Robin Uthappa (Indian batsman) Rs 3 crore
Jaydev Unadkat (Indian seamer) 3 crore
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Indian batsman) Rs 2.4 crore
Kartik Tyagi (Indian spinner) Rs 1.3 crore
Andrew Tye (Australian pacer) Rs 1 crore
Tom Curran (England all-rounder) Rs 1 crore
David Miller (SA batsman) Rs 75 lakh
Anuj Rawat (Indian wk) Rs 80 lakh
Oshane Thomas (WI pacer) Rs 50 lakh
Aniruddh Joshi (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh
Akash Singh (Indian bowler) Rs 20 lakh
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE
Amount Spent: Rs 21.5 crore
Buys (8)
Chris Morris (SA all-rounder) Rs 10 crore
Aaron Finch (Australia batsman) Rs 4.40 crore
Kane Richardson (Australia pacer) Rs 4 crore
Dale Steyn (SA pacer) Rs 2 crore
Isuru Udana (SL pacer) Rs 50 lakh
Shahbaz Ahmed (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Joshua Philip (Australia wk) Rs 20 lakh
Pavan Deshpande (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Amount Spent: Rs 6.9 crore
Buys (7)
Mitchell Marsh (Australia all-rounder) Rs 2 crore
Priyam Garg (Indian batsman) Rs 1.9 crore
Virat Singh (Indian batsman) Rs 1.90 crore
Fabien Allen (WI spinner) Rs 50 lakh
B Sandeep (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh.
Sanjay Yadav (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Abdul Samad (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh.