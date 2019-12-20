News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How the teams fared at IPL Auction

How the teams fared at IPL Auction

December 20, 2019 10:30 IST

A total of 62 players were sold at the auction for the 13th edition with the eight franchises spending a total of 1.403 billion rupees ($19.73 million).

Australia's Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy ever in the Indian Premier League when the Kolkata Knight Riders paid a staggering Rs 15.50 crore ($2.18 million) for the fast bowler in Thursday's auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

 

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was the most expensive overseas buy before Cummins when Pune paid Rs 14.5 crore in 2017 while Yuvraj Singh, the hero of India's 2011 World Cup triumph, got the highest bid for a home-based player of 16 crore in 2015 from Delhi.

There was a hefty payday for more Australians with Glenn Maxwell going to Kings XI Punjab for 10.75 crore rupees ($1.51 million) and reigning champions Mumbai paying 8 crore for paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Following is a summarised lowdown of the Indian Premier League Players' Auction in Kolkata on Thursday:

Total slots vacant in 8 teams: 73

Total slots filled up by 8 teams: 62

Total Overseas Players bought: 29

Biggest Buy at Auction: Pat Cummins (Australia) sold to KKR for Rs 15.50 crore

Biggest Indian Buy at Auction: Piyush Chawla (India) sold to CSK for Rs 6.75 crore

Here's how the teams fared at the IPL Auction:

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming, centre, along with his support team at the IPL Auction. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent : Rs 14.45 crore
Buys (4)
Piyush Chawla (Indian leg-spinner) Rs 6.75 crore
Sam Curran (England All-rounder) Rs 5.50 crore
Josh Hazlewood (Australia fast bowler) Rs 2 crore
R Sai Kishore (Indian left-arm spinner) Rs 20 lakh

DELHI CAPITALS

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals co-owner and chairman Parth Jindal makes a bid during the IPL Auction. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent : Rs 18.85 crore
Buys (8)
Shimron Hetmyer (WI Batsman) Rs7.75 crore
Marcus Stoinis (Australia All-Rounder) Rs 4.80 crore
Alex Carey (Australia WK) Rs 2.40 crore
Jason Roy (England batsman) Rs 1.50 crore
Chris Woakes (England All-Rounder) Rs 1,50 crore
Mohit Sharma (Indian medium pacer) Rs 50 lakh
Tushar Deshpande (Indian fast bowler) Rs 20 lakh
Lalit Yadav(Indian All-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh

KINGS XI PUNJAB

Anil Kumble

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble makes a bid. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent: Rs 26.20 crore
Buys (9)
Glenn Maxwell (Australia, batsman) Rs 10.75 crore
Sheldon Cottrell (WI, pacer) Rs 8.50 crore
Chris Jordan (England, pacer) Rs 3 crore
Ravi Bishnoi (Indian leg-spinner) Rs 2 crore
Prabhsimran Singh (Indian wk) Rs 55 lakh
Deepak Hooda (Indian batsman) Rs 50 lakh
Jimmy Neesham (NZ all-rounder) Rs 50 lakh
Tejinder Dhillon (Indian batsma) Rs 20 lakh
Ishan Porel (Indian pacer) Rs 20 lakh

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum, left, with team mentor Abhishek Nayar. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent: Rs 27.15 crore
Buys (9)
Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 15.50 crore
Eoin Morgan (England Batsman) Rs 5.25 crore
Varun Chakaravarthy (Indian spinner) Rs 4 crore
Tom Banton (England batsman) Rs 1 crore
Rahul Tripath i(Indian batsman) Rs 60 lakh
Chris Green (Australia All-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Nikhil Naik (Indian WK) Rs 20 lakh
Pravin Tambe (Indian leg-spinner) 20 lakh
M Siddharth (Indian spinner) Rs 20 lakh

MUMBAI INDIANS

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani, centre, along with son Akash, team head coach Mahela Jaywardene, director of cricket operations Zaheer Khan and others during the IPL Auction. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent: Rs 11.1 crore
Buys (6)
Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australian fast bowler) Rs 8 crore
Chris Lynn (Australian batsman) Rs 2 crore
Saurabh Tiwary (Indian Batsman) Rs 50 lakh
Digvijay Deshmukh (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Indian all-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Mohsin Khan (Indian bowler) Rs 20 lakh

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale makes a bid during the IPL Auction. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent: Rs 14.15 crore
Buys (11)
Robin Uthappa (Indian batsman) Rs 3 crore
Jaydev Unadkat (Indian seamer) 3 crore
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Indian batsman) Rs 2.4 crore
Kartik Tyagi (Indian spinner) Rs 1.3 crore
Andrew Tye (Australian pacer) Rs 1 crore
Tom Curran (England all-rounder) Rs 1 crore
David Miller (SA batsman) Rs 75 lakh
Anuj Rawat (Indian wk) Rs 80 lakh
Oshane Thomas (WI pacer) Rs 50 lakh
Aniruddh Joshi (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh
Akash Singh (Indian bowler) Rs 20 lakh
 
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's director of cricket operations Mike Hesson, right, with head coach Simon Katich. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent: Rs 21.5 crore
Buys (8)
Chris Morris (SA all-rounder) Rs 10 crore
Aaron Finch (Australia batsman) Rs 4.40 crore
Kane Richardson (Australia pacer) Rs 4 crore
Dale Steyn (SA pacer) Rs 2 crore
Isuru Udana (SL pacer) Rs 50 lakh
Shahbaz Ahmed (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Joshua Philip (Australia wk) Rs 20 lakh
Pavan Deshpande (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

IMAGE: Mentor VVS Laxman, right, head coach Trevor Bayliss, 2nd right, bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, 3rd right, assistant coach Brad Haddin, right, along with the owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL Auction. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent: Rs 6.9 crore
Buys (7)
Mitchell Marsh (Australia all-rounder) Rs 2 crore
Priyam Garg (Indian batsman) Rs 1.9 crore
Virat Singh (Indian batsman) Rs 1.90 crore
Fabien Allen (WI spinner) Rs 50 lakh
B Sandeep (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh.
Sanjay Yadav (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Abdul Samad (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh.

