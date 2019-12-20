How the teams fared at IPL Auction

December 20, 2019 10:30 IST

A total of 62 players were sold at the auction for the 13th edition with the eight franchises spending a total of 1.403 billion rupees ($19.73 million).

Australia's Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy ever in the Indian Premier League when the Kolkata Knight Riders paid a staggering Rs 15.50 crore ($2.18 million) for the fast bowler in Thursday's auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was the most expensive overseas buy before Cummins when Pune paid Rs 14.5 crore in 2017 while Yuvraj Singh, the hero of India's 2011 World Cup triumph, got the highest bid for a home-based player of 16 crore in 2015 from Delhi.



There was a hefty payday for more Australians with Glenn Maxwell going to Kings XI Punjab for 10.75 crore rupees ($1.51 million) and reigning champions Mumbai paying 8 crore for paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Following is a summarised lowdown of the Indian Premier League Players' Auction in Kolkata on Thursday:



Total slots vacant in 8 teams: 73



Total slots filled up by 8 teams: 62



Total Overseas Players bought: 29



Biggest Buy at Auction: Pat Cummins (Australia) sold to KKR for Rs 15.50 crore



Biggest Indian Buy at Auction: Piyush Chawla (India) sold to CSK for Rs 6.75 crore

Here's how the teams fared at the IPL Auction:



CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming, centre, along with his support team at the IPL Auction. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent : Rs 14.45 crore

Buys (4)

Piyush Chawla (Indian leg-spinner) Rs 6.75 crore

Sam Curran (England All-rounder) Rs 5.50 crore

Josh Hazlewood (Australia fast bowler) Rs 2 crore

R Sai Kishore (Indian left-arm spinner) Rs 20 lakh



DELHI CAPITALS

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals co-owner and chairman Parth Jindal makes a bid during the IPL Auction. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent : Rs 18.85 crore

Buys (8)

Shimron Hetmyer (WI Batsman) Rs7.75 crore

Marcus Stoinis (Australia All-Rounder) Rs 4.80 crore

Alex Carey (Australia WK) Rs 2.40 crore

Jason Roy (England batsman) Rs 1.50 crore

Chris Woakes (England All-Rounder) Rs 1,50 crore

Mohit Sharma (Indian medium pacer) Rs 50 lakh

Tushar Deshpande (Indian fast bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Lalit Yadav(Indian All-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh



KINGS XI PUNJAB

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble makes a bid. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent: Rs 26.20 crore

Buys (9)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia, batsman) Rs 10.75 crore

Sheldon Cottrell (WI, pacer) Rs 8.50 crore

Chris Jordan (England, pacer) Rs 3 crore

Ravi Bishnoi (Indian leg-spinner) Rs 2 crore

Prabhsimran Singh (Indian wk) Rs 55 lakh

Deepak Hooda (Indian batsman) Rs 50 lakh

Jimmy Neesham (NZ all-rounder) Rs 50 lakh

Tejinder Dhillon (Indian batsma) Rs 20 lakh

Ishan Porel (Indian pacer) Rs 20 lakh



KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum, left, with team mentor Abhishek Nayar. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent: Rs 27.15 crore

Buys (9)

Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 15.50 crore

Eoin Morgan (England Batsman) Rs 5.25 crore

Varun Chakaravarthy (Indian spinner) Rs 4 crore

Tom Banton (England batsman) Rs 1 crore

Rahul Tripath i(Indian batsman) Rs 60 lakh

Chris Green (Australia All-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Nikhil Naik (Indian WK) Rs 20 lakh

Pravin Tambe (Indian leg-spinner) 20 lakh

M Siddharth (Indian spinner) Rs 20 lakh



MUMBAI INDIANS

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani, centre, along with son Akash, team head coach Mahela Jaywardene, director of cricket operations Zaheer Khan and others during the IPL Auction. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent: Rs 11.1 crore

Buys (6)

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australian fast bowler) Rs 8 crore

Chris Lynn (Australian batsman) Rs 2 crore

Saurabh Tiwary (Indian Batsman) Rs 50 lakh

Digvijay Deshmukh (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Indian all-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Mohsin Khan (Indian bowler) Rs 20 lakh



RAJASTHAN ROYALS

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale makes a bid during the IPL Auction. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent: Rs 14.15 crore

Buys (11)

Robin Uthappa (Indian batsman) Rs 3 crore

Jaydev Unadkat (Indian seamer) 3 crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Indian batsman) Rs 2.4 crore

Kartik Tyagi (Indian spinner) Rs 1.3 crore

Andrew Tye (Australian pacer) Rs 1 crore

Tom Curran (England all-rounder) Rs 1 crore

David Miller (SA batsman) Rs 75 lakh

Anuj Rawat (Indian wk) Rs 80 lakh

Oshane Thomas (WI pacer) Rs 50 lakh

Aniruddh Joshi (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh

Akash Singh (Indian bowler) Rs 20 lakh



ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's director of cricket operations Mike Hesson, right, with head coach Simon Katich. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent: Rs 21.5 crore

Buys (8)

Chris Morris (SA all-rounder) Rs 10 crore

Aaron Finch (Australia batsman) Rs 4.40 crore

Kane Richardson (Australia pacer) Rs 4 crore

Dale Steyn (SA pacer) Rs 2 crore

Isuru Udana (SL pacer) Rs 50 lakh

Shahbaz Ahmed (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Joshua Philip (Australia wk) Rs 20 lakh

Pavan Deshpande (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

IMAGE: Mentor VVS Laxman, right, head coach Trevor Bayliss, 2nd right, bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, 3rd right, assistant coach Brad Haddin, right, along with the owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL Auction. Photograph: BCCI

Amount Spent: Rs 6.9 crore

Buys (7)

Mitchell Marsh (Australia all-rounder) Rs 2 crore

Priyam Garg (Indian batsman) Rs 1.9 crore

Virat Singh (Indian batsman) Rs 1.90 crore

Fabien Allen (WI spinner) Rs 50 lakh

B Sandeep (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh.

Sanjay Yadav (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Abdul Samad (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh.