How Stoinis's injury came to Australia's advantage

Last updated on: March 11, 2019 11:19 IST

It was a last-minute [situation], to transition my mind from not playing to playing, said Ashton Turner, who made the most of his opportunity with a match-winning 84 off 43 balls to help Australia level the five-match ODI series 2-2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, cricket.com.au/Twitter IMAGE: 'I had a lot of confidence. I was ready to go if I was given the chance'.

Middle-order batsman Ashton Turner, whose spectacular knock of 84 runs took Australia over the line against India in the fourth ODI at Mohali, said he was raring to perform for his team.

"I feel like I have had a great opportunity to hit lots of balls in the nets and get used to these conditions behind the scenes. I had a lot of confidence. I was ready to go if I was given the chance," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Turner as saying.

It's not every day that we get to play. Batting is lot of fun, there were a few close calls and I know that I didn't nick that one that went upstairs," he added.

Turner, who came in as a last minute replacement for Marcus Stoinis, played a remarkable knock dispatching the Indian bowlers to all around the park.

"I turned up to the ground today and Marcus Stoinis was doing a fitness test, he has got a broken thumb. He is a pretty tough bloke, so I thought he would get up and play and I would be running drinks again. It was a last-minute [situation], to transition my mind from not playing to playing," Turner said in the post-match ceremony.

He also attributed his success to former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, who is commentating in the ongoing series.

"Haydos has been great to me. I was privileged to get my cap from him in Hyderabad. He's spent a lot of time with me in the nets. He's a brilliant player of spin bowling and he's a legend. Someone I always looked up to. It's nice to hear nice things from him," added Turner.

Australia recorded their highest ODI chase of all time as they chased down India's 358 with 2.1 overs to spare. Peter Handscomb scored his first ODI century and Usman Khawaja played a knock of 91. But the match-changing innings was played by Turner who played a crucial inning of 84 runs off just 43 deliveries.

Australia have now levelled the five-match series against India 2-2.

Australia would look to give their World Cup campaign a boost by winning the ODI series against India when they play the decider at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.