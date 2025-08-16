Will Sanju Samson Find a Place in India's Asia Cup Squad?

IMAGE: Sanju Samson’s form is not in doubt, his place in the Asia Cup XI very much is. Photograph: Sanju Samson/X

As India gears up for the T20 Asia Cup starting September 9, the selectors face a familiar headache — fitting too many in-form batters into a packed top order. And right at the center of the debate is Sanju Samson.

Samson, who has enjoyed a resurgence as an opener alongside Abhishek Sharma since last year’s T20 World Cup, has been in sparkling touch. In 31 T20s since then, he has piled up 908 runs at an average of 33.62 and a strike rate of 157.09, including three centuries and three fifties.

Just this week, he reminded everyone of his class with a 54 off 36 balls in a high-voltage friendly at Greenfield Stadium, guiding the KCA Secretary XI to a nail-biting win ahead of the Kerala Cricket League.

But while Samson’s form is not in doubt, his place in the Asia Cup XI very much is.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that if Shubman Gill returns as the “third opener,” Samson could be forced down to No. 5 — a position that doesn’t suit him.

“Sanju at No. 5? That would not be a good story,” Chopra said, pointing out Samson’s underwhelming record in the middle order.

The problem is India’s top order is already bursting with contenders. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav look locked in, with Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings. Both Gill and Jaiswal bring strong cases — Gill for his consistency (893 runs in 22 T20s at 47 avg, SR 147 since last year), and Jaiswal for his explosiveness (723 T20I runs at SR 164).

If Gill or Jaiswal is slotted in, Samson could be the one to make way despite his stellar returns. But dropping him would also mean discarding the investment India has made in grooming him as an opener over the last 12 months.

For now, Samson continues to let his bat do the talking. With the Asia Cup squad expected soon, the big question remains: Will the team management back Samson as a first-choice opener, or will the numbers game push him out of the XI?