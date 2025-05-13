How Op Sindoor delayed Kohli's Test retirement....

IMAGE: Virat Kohli will now focus solely on ODIs, following his exit from T20Is after India’s victorious 2024 World Cup campaign. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli bid farewell to Test cricket on Monday, marking the end of an era.

With 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, the former India captain’s retirement solidifies his place as one of the modern game's greats.

Kohli will now focus solely on ODIs, following his exit from T20Is after India’s victorious 2024 World Cup campaign.

The timing of his announcement was significant. According to a report in The Indian Express, Kohli had originally planned to announce his retirement on May 7—the same day Rohit Sharma bid farewell to the format. However, with Operation Sindoor and military tensions with Pakistan escalating, he was reportedly advised to hold off. Following the ceasefire on May 10, Kohli informed the BCCI and selectors of his decision and made the announcement public on May 12.

Sources close to the star batter indicate that a major factor behind his decision was the desire to spend more time with his family. Over the past year, Kohli has frequently traveled to England to be with his wife Anushka Sharma and their two children, Vamika and Akaay.

His frustration with recent team protocols also played a role. After India’s 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the BCCI issued new guidelines restricting the number of days players’ families could accompany them on tours. Kohli, reportedly unhappy with this directive, expressed how vital family time is to his well-being and performance.

Speaking at an IPL 2025 event, he said, "The role of family is very difficult to explain to people. How grounding it is to just come back to your family after something intense on the outside. I don't want to go to my room and sit alone and sulk. I want to be normal. That normalcy—being with your family—keeps you going. It turns your game into a responsibility rather than a burden."

He added, "I feel disappointed because people who have no control over the situation are dragged into conversations and blamed unfairly. I will never miss an opportunity to spend time with my family again."