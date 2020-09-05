News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI to release IPL schedule on Sunday

BCCI to release IPL schedule on Sunday

Source: PTI
September 05, 2020 18:14 IST
Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are expected to face off in the campaign opener on September 19.

IMAGE: Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are expected to face off in the campaign opener on September 19. Photograph: BCCI

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule will be released on Sunday, chairman Brijesh Patel said on Saturday.

All eight teams are currently awaiting the release of fixtures but due to different quarantine rules in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, IPL's operations team took time to finalise the schedule.

 

"The IPL schedule will be released on Sunday," Patel told PTI.

It is expected that defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings will be pitted against each other in the first game of this edition of the tournament on September 19.

The upcoming 53-day edition is by far the longest in the history of the league and the number of double headers is expected to be reduced this year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
