How Lankan bowler foxed Bangla batters with both hands

June 18, 2025 16:51 IST

IMAGE: Tharindu Rathnayake has 337 first-class wickets in 73 appearances. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Ambidextrous Sri Lanka spinner Tharindu Rathnayake said he switched his bowling arm according to the weakness of the batter on strike as he took two wickets on the first day of his debut Test match against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Both of Rathnayake's wickets came from right-arm deliveries in the first session, but the 29-year-old also bowled with his left arm as visitors Bangladesh posted 292-3 at stumps in Galle.

"We talked about what each batsman is better at facing, and which sides they hit to. So I try to create plans around their weaknesses, and change which arm I'm bowling with according to that," Rathnayake was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo as saying.

Rathnayake is not the only ambidextrous spinner in the Sri Lanka team, with Kamindu Mendis also known to bowl with both arms. But all-rounder Mendis has taken only 31 first-class wickets in 56 matches while Rathnayake, primarily a bowler, has 337 in 73 appearances.

"I don't know which arm I've taken more wickets with. I've never looked at it properly. I've bowled a lot with both my arms," Rathnayake said.

 

"When I started first-class cricket, I bowled a lot with my left arm. But later, after a couple of years, it became about 60 percent right arm and 40 percent left arm."

Sri Lanka will play two Tests against Bangladesh this month, followed by three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals in July.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
