How captain Pant fared in his first match

How captain Pant fared in his first match

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 11, 2021 09:57 IST
He kept his calm and motivated boys, says Dhawan on Pant's captaincy

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant kept his calm. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that skipper Rishabh Pant 'did quite well' in his first game as team's leader as he kept his calm and motivated the boys in the middle.

Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw played knocks of 85 and 72 respectively to chase down the target of 189 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and guided the side to a seven-wicket win on Saturday.

 

"He did quite well. First of all, I am glad that he won the toss. It was a bit sticky wicket so it was good for us to bat second. He kept his calm and kept on motivating the boys. He did good changes as well and I am sure he only gonna get refined from here with this experience. The best thing is he stays calm and his presence of mind is quite there which is very very good," Dhawan said in a virtual press conference after the game.

"As a senior player, of course, I give advice to him and to the youngsters whenever they come to me and ask for batting tips or mindset things for sure I always share my knowledge with them," he added.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on April 15. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Dhoni fined for slow over rate in CSK's opener
Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

