How Bizarre! Batsman dismissed off 7th ball in BBL

January 14, 2019 12:24 IST

IMAGE: Perth Scorchers' Michael Klinger leaves the field after his dismissal during the Big Bash League match against Sydney Sixers at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on Sunday. Photograph: Daniel Carson/Getty Images

A controversy has erupted in Australia over the dismissal of a batsman off the 7th ball of an over in a Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers on Sunday.

Perth Scorchers’ opener Michael Klinger was given out on the seventh ball of an over with umpires failing to realise their mistake.

The dismissal came when the umpires failed to keep count of the deliveries in the over

Thankfully that umpiring error did not cost the team as Cameron Bancroft hit an unbeaten 87 off 61 balls to help the Perth Scorchers to victory.

However, there was outrage on Twitter and other social media platforms as the umpire standards throughout the tournament have been questioned.

Scorchers coach Adam Voges was quoted by AFP as saying: "Obviously it's the umpires' jobs to count the number of balls in an over," he said.

Cricket Australia said: "It appears there was a miscount of balls in the over, and a seventh ball was allowed by the umpires," a spokesperson said on their website.

"As the ball was bowled it is deemed live and consequently the decision stands.

"The incident will be followed up in Cricket Australia's general match review process and feedback will of course be taken on board."