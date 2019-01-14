In Bumrah's absence, Bhuvi is India's yorker specialist

Last updated on: January 14, 2019 13:40 IST

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is trying to add the yorker in his repertoire in order to avoid getting hit in the slog overs. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah is India's resident yorker specialist but in his absence, the team management has entrusted the task of firing in the toe-crushers on his new-ball partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar was seen bowling in the nets keeping a shoe at the base of the stumps in order to perfect his yorker ahead of Tuesday's second ODI against Australia in Adelaide.



The UP seamer, who rarely bowls yorker like Bumrah, is trying to add the delivery in his repertoire in order to avoid getting hit in the slog overs.



"The skills (required to bowl yorkers) are also different. I was practising bowling yorkers at the shoes, and I was practising for the end overs to take wickets or block some runs. This (keeping shoes on the pitch) is something that I have been doing for some time," Bhuvneshwar said on the eve of the second ODI, in Adelaide, on Monday.



The seamer said that he wasn't practising yorkers as he wasn't playing Test matches and also because the delivery is rarely used in the longest format.



"I didn't practice that for almost a month now because in Tests, we hardly needed that. And I didn't play a match. Going into an ODI or T20I series, you need that (yorker) thing. So I was practising that," he said.



The yorker becomes all the more necessary in ODIs with two new balls being used as batsmen throw their bat at everything in the final few overs.

"The skills needed are totally different (with new and old balls). You are trying to swing the new-ball and take wickets. With the old ball, you are looking to bowl yorkers or slower balls but they are both difficult.



"When you are bowling with a new-ball, there are only two fielders outside the circle. With the old-ball, batsmen don't care how many guys are outside the circle."