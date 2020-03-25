News
How Bangladesh cricketers are helping to fight COVID-19

How Bangladesh cricketers are helping to fight COVID-19

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
March 25, 2020 18:28 IST

27 Bangladesh cricketers will be donating half their monthly salaries to fight the pandemic. 

Bangladesh cricketers

IMAGE: 'May be this fund is not that much compared to the fight against coronavirus. But if we all together can contribute from our own positions, then in combined, it might be a bigger step to fight against coronavirus'. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/Twitter

Bangladesh's cricketers have decided to donate half of their monthly salaries to the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed over 19000 lives worldwide.

According the Dhaka Tribune, a total of 27 cricketers, including 17 players contracted with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), have decided to make the donation.

"The whole world is fighting against coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus is also increasing in Bangladesh. We, the cricketers, are trying to tell people to take necessary steps to prevent this pandemic," the players said in a joint statement.

 

"... in total we are 27 cricketers giving half of our monthly salaries to help against coronavirus. After excluding the tax the amount might be approximately 25 lakh taka.

"May be this fund is not that much compared to the fight against coronavirus. But if we all together can contribute from our own positions, then in combined, it might be a bigger step to fight against coronavirus."

Five people have died in Bangladesh due to the disease, while 39 have been infected so far.

The Bangladesh men's national cricket team, popularly known as The Tigers, enjoy a huge fan following in their country and also has a fan base abroad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
