'Home ministry will decide if India will travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup'

IMAGE: India and Pakistan matches ere most eagerly-anticipated. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Home Ministry will decide if Indian cricket team will travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup, players' security is important said Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Earlier, the BCCI Secretary and Asian Cricket Council president Jay Amit Shah made the call that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.

The ACC's decision to take away the Asia Cup 2023 hosting rights from Pakistan was met with understable criticism in that country with retired cricketers expressing their displeasure with Shah's call.