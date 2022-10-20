News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Home ministry will decide if India will travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup'

'Home ministry will decide if India will travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup'

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 20, 2022 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

IMAGE: India and Pakistan matches ere most eagerly-anticipated. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Home Ministry will decide if Indian cricket team will travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup, players' security is important said Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

 

Earlier, the BCCI Secretary and Asian Cricket Council president Jay Amit Shah made the call that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.

The ACC's decision to take away the Asia Cup 2023 hosting rights from Pakistan was met with understable criticism in that country with retired cricketers expressing their displeasure with Shah's call.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
2 things Team India must do to win T20 World Cup
2 things Team India must do to win T20 World Cup
Here's what Rishabh Pant has learnt from Kohli
Here's what Rishabh Pant has learnt from Kohli
Rain Threat Over India-Pakistan Game
Rain Threat Over India-Pakistan Game
US: We know Mattoo was stopped from travelling, but...
US: We know Mattoo was stopped from travelling, but...
India to head to Bangladesh for month-long tour
India to head to Bangladesh for month-long tour
Black Adam Review
Black Adam Review
NIA charges JeM chief for attack ahead of PM's visit
NIA charges JeM chief for attack ahead of PM's visit

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

'PCB can't fight BCCI'

'PCB can't fight BCCI'

PCB says Pakistan will miss 2023WC if Asia Cup shifts

PCB says Pakistan will miss 2023WC if Asia Cup shifts

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances