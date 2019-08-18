News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hoax terror threat to Indian cricket team in Antigua

Hoax terror threat to Indian cricket team in Antigua

August 18, 2019 23:21 IST

The Indian cricket board on Sunday confirmed that that security threat to the national team is a "hoax" but the Indian High Commission in Coolidge has intimated the Antigua government about the developments.

According to reports, BCCI received a mail about a potential security threat to the Indian team which is currently playing a warm-up game in Coolidge, Antigua. Photograph: BCCI

On Sunday, there were reports that BCCI received a mail about a potential security threat to the Indian team which is currently playing a warm-up game in Coolidge, Antigua.

"We have informed the security agencies and it has been found out that it was a hoax email," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Sunday evening.

However the BCCI is taking all appropriate measures to ensure that security of the team is not compromised.

"We informed the High Commission in Antigua and they have in turn informed the local government over there. The security is being monitored and if need be will be beefed up adequately. As of now, they are still getting the same level of security," the official said.

 

