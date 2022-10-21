News
Hit on head, Pak batter Masood's scans normal

Source: PTI
October 21, 2022
Shan Masood suffered the blow on the right side of his head from a stray shot off the bat of Mohammad Nawaz while playing against a spinner.

IMAGE: Shan Masood suffered the blow on the right side of his head from a stray shot off the bat of Mohammad Nawaz while playing against a spinner. Masood was awaiting his turn to bat in the nets. Photograph: ANI

Pakistan top-order batter Shan Masood, who was hit on the head during a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against India on Sunday, is "normal" and his CT scan revealed superficial bruising.

 

The latest update from the PCB team in Australia is that Masood's neurological observations are normal.

"The CT scan revealed a superficial bruising in the area where he was struck, but he is currently asymptomatic. The batter will undergo a concussion re-test on Saturday," the PCB said in a statement on Friday.

In a freak incident, the left-hander suffered the blow on the right side of his head from a stray shot off the bat of Mohammad Nawaz while playing against a spinner.

The 33-year-old was wearing pads but not a helmet as he was waiting for his turn to bat. Masood fell on the ground and looked in pain. He was soon attended by the team doctor and then rushed to the hospital.

It remains to be seen whether Masood will be fit for Pakistan's T20 World Cup opener against India. They have another left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman in the squad to replace him.

Masood, who made his T20I debut in their home series against England in September this year, has played all seven T20Is and slammed two half-centuries. But he struggled in the recent tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Source: PTI
